Suspect faces charges of possession of stolen property, weapon

Two people arrested outside Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm Saturday, woman released without charge

A suspect was placed into an RCMP vehicle for transportation to the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment following an arrest outside the Shaw Centre on Saturday, Feb. 17. He is awaiting a court appearance. (Tracy Hughes/Salmon Arm Observer)

Police are recommending charges of possession of stolen property and a prohibited weapon after two people were arrested near the entrance to the Shaw Centre late Saturday afternoon.

On Feb. 17, a Salmon Arm RCMP officer was on patrol and located a BMW in the ditch in the 3000-block of 11th Avenue NE. The officer saw the occupants leaving the vehicle as he pulled up to the car.

When the license plate was checked the officer learned the vehicle was stolen from Calgary on Feb. 9.

The officer then located the male and female, who had walked away from the car.

Additional officers arrived at the Shaw Centre and the pair were arrested without incident at the corner of 10th Ave NE and 8th Ave NE before entering the recreational facility.

An Observer reporter at the scene saw four police vehicles and police putting a man and woman in handcuffs and into separate police cars. The woman’s purse was also seized by police.

A 39-year-old man with no fixed address and a 23-year-old female were arrested for possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The woman was released later that same day while the 39-year-old man remained in police custody awaiting a bail hearing on Feb. 19.

The RCMP are recommending charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, breach of probation and possession of a

prohibited weapon against the male suspect.

At the time of the man’s arrest he was on probation in Alberta as a result of being convicted of possessing another stolen vehicle in 2017. He was also found to be in possession of bear spray.