Man allegedly uses gun to rob Salmon Arm bank

Police investigating video footage, asking for information, tips from public

Police are seeking a male suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred Monday in downtown Salmon Arm

Shortly after 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 21, city RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a financial institution on Ross Street.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports the suspect concealed his identity by wearing a balaclava and pointed a grey handgun at the clerk while demanding cash.

West said the suspect is described as a tall man with a skinny build. He was dressed in black, wearing a balaclava and sunglasses as well as black track pants with two white stripes running down the legs.

West said the suspect is believed to have fled in an easterly direction.

“Despite extensive police patrols, the suspect was not located,” said West, adding police continue to investigate, examining video from the crime scene as well as other downtown Salmon Arm locations.

Anyone with information, pictures or video that could assist investigators in identifying the suspect is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

