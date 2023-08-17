A 28-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection to an incident where another man was attacked with bear spray in Salmon Arm on Aug. 4, 2023. (File photo)

Suspect in Salmon Arm bear spray attack charged with robbery, assault

Police say suspect threatened victim with a knife in prior incident

A man of no fixed address faces charges including robbery and assault with a weapon following an incident in Salmon Arm.

On Friday, Aug. 4, RCMP responded to a complaint of one man threatening another man with bear spray in what Staff Sgt. Scott West said was a targeted incident at 3rd Street SW and 5th Avenue SW.

“As a result of the police investigation at that time, it was determined that the two males involved have a recent history of violence between them involving weapons,” said West in an Aug. 17 media release, adding the men are known to each other and police.

West said the 28-year-old suspect had threatened the same man with a knife just days before the Aug. 4 incident.

“The suspect in this investigation was arrested shortly after the altercation on August 4 in the area of Narcisse St. NW and Fraser Ave. NW,” said West. “As a result of the arrest, the suspect was searched and a quantity of drugs in excess of the decriminalized amounts were seized from the male suspect.”

West said Crown council has approved charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions, and the suspect has been remanded into custody.

