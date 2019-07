Victim familiar with suspect, chooses not to proceed with charges

On Friday, July 5, Sicamous RCMP received a report about a theft of cash from an unlocked vehicle which had been parked at a home on Rauma Crescent.

Security camera footage allowed police and the victim of the theft to identify a suspect who the victim knew. Police spoke to the suspect and the money was returned.

The suspect was not arrested or charged as the victim did not want to proceed with charges.

