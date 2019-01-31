Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for killing man at Surrey McDonald’s

Surrey RCMP have released a surveillance photo of the suspect following Wednesday’s (Jan. 30) shooting at Scott Road SkyTrain station. (Photo: Police handout)

Police have identified 35-year-old Daon Gordon Glasgow as the suspect in Wednesday’s (Jan. 30) shooting of a transit cop at Scott Road SkyTrain station.

In 2011, Glasgow was sentenced to 10 years in prison less one year for time already spent in jail after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Terry Blake Scott at McDonald’s near 110th Avenue and Scott Road.

His sentence for the March 2010 killing included a lifetime weapons ban.

Please share: video released of the suspect who shot a @TransitPolice officer earlier today. We are actively searching for him. Call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/xZxM7g9zdD — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 31, 2019

Police say they believe he may still be armed and urged people not to approach Glasgow, but call 911 instead.

Joshua Harms, 27, was shot on the SkyTrain platform twice in the arm. Harms is described as a “high flier” and an “excellent cop who digs and gets valid arrests.”

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said Harms was released from the hospital late Wednesday evening.

Glasgow, Surrey RCMP said in a news release, “has a history of violence and is known to police. RCMP said he is currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant “for being unlawfully at large.”

(Police investigate the scene at Scott Road SkyTrain after Constable Josh Harms of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police was shot on Jan. 30. Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey RCMP said that investigators believe that Glasgow may try to leave the province “in an attempt to evade police.” Police said they have notified other police jurisdictions and have asked them to be on the lookout for Glasgow.

Police described Glasgow as a “dark skinned,” five-foot-five and 170 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of the incident, police said, Glasgow was seen with black stubble and a mustache, “however he is known to quickly alter his appearance.” RCMP said he was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and white Nike brand running shoes.

Surrey RCMP said that while police remain in the area around Scott Road station, roads are open to residents. Police said vehicle traffic entering and leaving the area (King George Boulevard to 114th Avenue and 125A Street to 124 Street) “will continue to be checked by police.”

Police are asking non-residents to stay away from the area as the police investigation continues.

In a release sent early Wednesday evening, RCMP say they received 911 calls about a shooting at about 4:20 p.m. Police say at the same time, they were alerted by Metro Vancouver Transit Police that one of their officers had been shot at the Scott Road Skytrain station platform.

(Above and below: Surrey RCMP investigate after a transit officer was shot at Surrey’s Scott Road Skytrain on Jan. 30. Photo: Curtis Kreklau)



