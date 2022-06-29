RCMP have released surveillance footage of a suspect in an armed robbery at the Keremeos Fas Gas on April 16. (RCMP)

RCMP have released surveillance footage of a suspect in an armed robbery at the Keremeos Fas Gas on April 16. (RCMP)

Suspect sought in armed robbery at Keremeos gas station

The man got away with cash and lottery tickets on April 16

The RCMP is looking for help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at the Fas Gas in Keremeos.

On April 16, officers responded to a report of a robbery with a firearm at the gas station on Highway 3.

According to RCMP, a man entered the store and presented a handgun, then took cash and lottery tickets before leaving.

No one was injured.

The man left the scene in an early model dark-coloured Ford Escape, with an object on the roof covered over by a green tarp.

READ ALSO: Multiple shots fired at Penticton RCMP officers

Investigators are now hoping the public may be able to help identify the suspect or vehicle.

Should anyone have any information about this incident, they’re encouraged to contact the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.

READ ALSO: 2 suspects killed, 6 officers shot after daytime bank robbery in Saanich

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robbery

Previous story
Multiple shots fired at Penticton Mounties during traffic stop
Next story
‘Spirit of reconciliation’: Landmark at Salmon Arm wharf creates awareness of Secwépemc presence

Just Posted

From left, Ron Tomma, Rod Tomma and Tilkotmes Tomma stand with the Sxwesméllp Landmark after it was unveiled following a celebration and ceremony on June 25, 2022 in Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm. Rod and his son Tilkotmes Tomma were the main carvers of Coyote Rock, while Rod’s cousin Ron helped them finish off the sculpture. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Spirit of reconciliation’: Landmark at Salmon Arm wharf creates awareness of Secwépemc presence

Parker Fournier, U18 T2 rep player in 2021-22, was voted by his peers the Most Valuable Player in the OMAHA (Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association) league. He was presented the award by Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association President James Inglis on far left, then Parker, Krista Fournier and SAMHA administrator Roy Sakaki. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm hockey player honoured by peers

Mike Shaver and Stephanie Webster of A Million Dollars in Pennies will perform at Sunnybrae Hall on Saturday, July 9. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and reservations may be made at www.guestlist-online.com/event/amdip-at-sunnybrae-hall.
A Million Dollars in Pennies performs in the Shuswap

Salmon Arm Bay is one of two places on Shuswap Lake the Shuswap Watershed Council identified on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 as having an emerging algal bloom. (File photo)
‘Emerging algal bloom’ reported on Shuswap Lake