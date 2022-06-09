Suspect vehicle in Vernon shooting abandoned and on fire

The suspect vehicle involved in a shooting in Vernon June 3. (Stock photo)
The suspect vehicle involved in a shooting in Vernon June 3. (Surveilance photo)The suspect vehicle involved in a shooting in Vernon June 3. (Surveilance photo)

Police are seeking information from the public in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate a shooting that took place Friday, June 3 shortly before 6 p.m. in the parking lot of a condominium complex in the 5300-block of 25th Avenue.

A 38-year old man died in what is described as a targeted event.

Surveillance footage uncovered during the investigation captured a small, black, four-door sedan fleeing the scene at the time of the shooting.

A day later, what is believed to be the same vehicle used in the shooting was reported abandoned and on fire in the 5300-block of Heywood Armstrong Road Saturday June 4 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Police are now seeking further information in relation to the black 2004 BMW 320i .

“We’re releasing a stock photo as well as a surveillance photo of this vehicle and are asking the public for any information that may assist in furthering the investigation,” said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP media relations officer. “We’re asking for anyone who was travelling in the area of and between these locations, around the timeframes above, who may have dashcam footage or information about this vehicle, to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.”

