Suspected building fire in Salmon Arm turns out to be non-threatening

Traffic was delayed on Shuswap Street in Salmon Arm for a short time Thursday morning when firefighters received a report of a possible structure fire.
Some of the occupants of a building in the 200 block of Shuswap Street NE could smell smoke coming from an upper floor about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 19.
Firefighters investigated and discovered one of the occupants in an upstairs unit was smudging.
“Fortunately it was not too concerning,” Fire Chief Brad Shirley said of the call-out.
During the investigation, firefighters also checked the roof top heating unit as sometimes they will begin to smoke.
