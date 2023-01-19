Firefighters gathered at the back of offices on Shuswap Street about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 due to a report of smoke on the top floor of one of the offices in the 200 block. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Firefighters gathered at the back of offices on Shuswap Street about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 due to a report of smoke on the top floor of one of the offices in the 200 block. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Suspected building fire in Salmon Arm turns out to be non-threatening

Occupants smell smoke but the odour was not from the structure burning

Traffic was delayed on Shuswap Street in Salmon Arm for a short time Thursday morning when firefighters received a report of a possible structure fire.

Some of the occupants of a building in the 200 block of Shuswap Street NE could smell smoke coming from an upper floor about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 19.

Firefighters investigated and discovered one of the occupants in an upstairs unit was smudging.

“Fortunately it was not too concerning,” Fire Chief Brad Shirley said of the call-out.

During the investigation, firefighters also checked the roof top heating unit as sometimes they will begin to smoke.

Read more: Concerns raised about speeding e-bikes on Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail

Read more: ‘Not just landscaping’: Better protection, planning for Salmon Arm trees needed


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armfirefighters

Previous story
6 years later, pair charged in vicious machete attack in posh suburban Victoria home

Just Posted

Traffic was interrupted on Shuswap Street about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 due to a report of smoke on the top floor of one of the offices in the 200 block. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Suspected building fire in Salmon Arm turns out to be non-threatening

The Sicamous market is now held year-round, every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and organizers hope the event will become more of a gathering place as well as a chance to shop for all kinds of goods. (Terry Sinton Facebook)
Sicamous market returns, open year-round for shopping and socializing

Salmon Arm’s Lily Brook and Maggie Manning (front centre) are excited to finally be able to share their experiences competing on season five of All-Round Champion. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm para-athletes surprised to find each other competing on All-Round Athlete

Salmon Arm council considers concerns on Jan. 9, 2023 about e-bikes on Foreshore Trail. (File photo)
Concerns raised about speeding e-bikes on Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail