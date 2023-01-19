Suspected building fire in Salmon Arm turns out to be non-threatening

Occupants smell smoke but the odour was not from the structure burning

Firefighters gathered at the back of offices on Shuswap Street about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 due to a report of smoke on the top floor of one of the offices in the 200 block. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Traffic was delayed on Shuswap Street in Salmon Arm for a short time Thursday morning when firefighters received a report of a possible structure fire.

Some of the occupants of a building in the 200 block of Shuswap Street NE could smell smoke coming from an upper floor about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 19.

Firefighters investigated and discovered one of the occupants in an upstairs unit was smudging.

“Fortunately it was not too concerning,” Fire Chief Brad Shirley said of the call-out.

During the investigation, firefighters also checked the roof top heating unit as sometimes they will begin to smoke.

Read more: Concerns raised about speeding e-bikes on Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail

Read more: ‘Not just landscaping’: Better protection, planning for Salmon Arm trees needed

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armfirefighters