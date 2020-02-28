Suspected drunk driving in Shuswap leads to discovery of rifle

Driver claims weapon for protection against cougars and bears

Reports of a suspected intoxicated driver led Chase RCMP to an unauthorized rifle.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reports that on Wednesday, Feb. 26, just before noon, police received a report of a possibly intoxicated man driving a black Chev pickup around the village of Chase.

Officers found the truck and pulled it over. Inside they saw a rifle lying in the middle of the truck’s front bench seat.

“The driver claimed he had his rifle for protection against cougars and bears,” states Kennedy.

The 59-year-old Chase man was arrested for unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

