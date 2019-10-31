Update: Crews find no trace of fire at home on 29th Street NE

The Salmon Arm Fire Department is currently on scene at a suspected house fire on 29 Street NE. Members responded to a report of a smoke smell inside the home at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Cameron Thomson - Observer)

4:30 p.m.

Two residents called the Salmon Arm Fire Department to report white smoke that smelled like plastic and rubber at a home in Salmon Arm. After a thorough investigation and search of the home, located on 29th Street NE, crews did not find any trace of fire.

The previously evacuated residents have been allowed to re-enter their home and crews have left the scene.

4:00 p.m.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department is currently on scene at suspected house fire on 29th Street NE.

At just before 3:30 p.m., members responded to a report of a smoke smell in the resident’s house. They are still on scene determining the source of the smoke. No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident and no smoke is currently visible outside of the residence.

