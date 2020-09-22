Suspected human remains found in burned out vehicle on OKIB land

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP hand over investigation to Major Crimes

Major crimes is taking over an investigation of a suspicious car fire after firefighters spotted what they believe were human remains inside a burned out SUV Sunday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Louis Estates Road off Westside Road at 5:14 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 20. Fire crews managed to snuff the blaze quickly and discovered what investigators believe to be human remains inside the vehicle. Officers secured the area with police tape.

The B.C. Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

The investigation, which is being supported by the Vernon North Okanagan General Investigation Section and the BC RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section remains in its early stages, RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit Commander S/Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner said in a Sept. 22 statement.

RCMP has since released a stock image of what the vehicle involved would have looked like, a 2014 Nissan Rogue SUV. This is an effort to appeal to potential witnesses to further advance the ongoing investigation.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information that may assist investigators, you are asked to call the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or you can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

