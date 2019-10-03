Several people from 298 Maple St., where a police standoff unfolded on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, were seen being handcuffed by police hours before a shooting suspect hiding in unit 117 surrendered. RCMP announced Thursday that charges have been laid against two individuals, Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason. (Jan Farmer Facebook photo)

Suspects charged in Penticton shooting, police standoff

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are scheduled to appear in Penticton court on Oct. 7

Charges have been laid against two individuals following Wednesday’s shooting and police standoff in Penticton.

Josef Pavlik is facing one count of break and enter with intent to commit offence, one count of robbery with a restricted/prohibited firearm, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of uttering threats. Jesse Eldon Harry Mason is co-accused for the break and enter charge.

A neighbour of the 464 Winnipeg St. residence where the shooting took place has identified the victim as Michael Paseska, the former owner of Fibonacci Roastery & Café.

RCMP reported he was taken to hospital following the shooting at noon with non-life threatening injuries.

Police then tracked the suspects to an apartment complex on Maple Street where a standoff ensued, with the suspects surrendering at 4:15 p.m. Prior to the surrender, at least five other people from the building were seen being detained by police in handcuffs.

Pavlik and Mason are set to appear in the Penticton court on Monday, Oct. 7, at 11:30 a.m.


