A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a car crash in 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Suspects still at large in Vernon after Mountie injured, cruisers rammed

RCMP on the hunt for suspects involved in May 27 event

RCMP are still on the hunt for occupants of a vehicle that rammed two police cruisers and injured an officer Friday (May 27).

Officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were conducting proactive enforcement activities when they observed a suspicious vehicle turn onto 34th Street from 30th Avenue May 27, at approximately 4:45 p.m.

As the vehicle turned into the parking lot of a residential building in the 2800-block of 34th St., officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which then rammed into two police vehicles as it made its escape. The vehicle, a small Kia SUV, was later found abandoned on Centennial Drive.

“The occupants were not located and police are continuing to investigate,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “One officer was treated for minor injuries as a result of the incident.”

READ MORE: Police dog sniffs out home invasion suspect in Coldstream

READ MORE: Kelowna woman arrested for allegedly lighting North Okanagan fires

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeRCMPVernon

Previous story
VIDEO: Man with large blade attacks another in morning stabbing at Vancouver gas station
Next story
Toddler who fell in lake saved by off-duty Penticton Mountie

Just Posted

Bears have been seen around Salmon Arm recently, in some cases getting into residents’ city food waste bins. The city asks residents to keep the bins in closed buildings and not put them out until collection day. (File photo)
Thwarted by tough lid, hungry bear in Silver Creek takes whole garbage can

The District of Sicamous is proceeding with a municipal boundary expansion study that will look at expanding the district along the west side of the Sicamous channel to include Mara Hills, formerly Hyde Mountain. (Google Earth map image)
Swansea Point removed from Sicamous municipal boundary expansion study

The Shuswap Memorial Cemetery Trails is one of several trail systems people can enjoy in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Column: Prescription optional for outdoor healing

Beckett Johnson shows off threads while heading to the runway in the Fashion 4 Famine fundraiser at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus on May 25, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Secondary students strut their stuff for fashion fundraiser