RCMP badge (file photo)

RCMP badge (file photo)

Suspects wanted in armed robbery arrested at Kelowna hotel

A man and a woman were arrested at a hotel off Highway 33 on March 10

Two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery in West Kelowna were arrested at a hotel off Highway 33 on March 10.

According to Cpl. Tammy Lobb, West Kelowna Mounties were called to a business in the 1100-block of Stevens Road at about 11 p.m. on March 3, for a report of an armed robbery.

“A male suspect allegedly entered the store at closing and brandished a firearm, threatening two employees,” said Lobb. “The suspect then robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise before fleeing.”

Following an RCMP investigation into the robbery, Cpl. Lobb stated officers were led to a hotel in the 1500-block of Highway 33 in Kelowna, on March 9.

The Kelowna RCMP Target Team along with the Southeast District Critical Incident Program (SED-CIP) and the Emergency Response Team assisted in the search.

A man and woman were arrested without incident.

Anyone who may have information regarding the March 3, robbery is urged to contact West Kelowna RCMP-GIS at West_Kelowna_Inquiries@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna

Previous story
RCR updates COVID policy; masks no longer required
Next story
Masks no longer required on TransLink, BC Transit or BC Ferries trips

Just Posted

Sicamous council and staff remain open to input on the district’s proposed zoning bylaw for short-term rentals. (File photo)
Sicamous council raises concerns around short-term rentals and proposed bylaw

Sicamous resident challenges district’s utility billing. (File photo)
Letter: Sicamous resident takes district to task over utility billing

From left, Dmytro Nedopas’ sister Anna Popova, Dmytro Nedopas, his wife Natalia Olyanetska and Natalia’s son Andriy Olyanetska celebrate Dmytro and Natalia’s wedding in the summer of 2021 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo contributed)
‘Everything is just shattered’: Devastated Ukrainian couple in Salmon Arm ask for help

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8