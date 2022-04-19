Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating several incidents that occurred April 15-18. (File photo)

Suspicious activity reports lead to recovery of vehicle stolen in Salmon Arm

Police respond to assault, attempted break in and attempted theft

  Apr. 19, 2022
  • News

Reports of suspicious activity helped police locate and return a vehicle reported stolen.

At 4 p.m. April 14, Salmon Arm RCMP received a report of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said due in large part to members of the public calling in suspicious activity involving a brown Jeep, police were able to locate the vehicle within five hours of the reported theft.

“At the time the vehicle was unoccupied, but a person of interest in the investigation was identified,” said West. “The vehicle was returned to a thankful owner that same day.”

The following day, Salmon arm RCMP located another stolen vehicle. West said police found the vehicle a couple hours after it had been reported stolen from Penticton.

“The vehicle was followed as it left Salmon Arm and was located on Greer Road,” said West. “The vehicle was located and a passenger was questioned in relation to the stolen vehicle.”

Police are still investigating.

Disturbance

On April 16, Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a disturbance on 4th Avenue SE, behind the Salmon Arm Law Courts. West said investigating officers found a man with injuries “that indicated he had been beaten up.”

West said the victim is known to police and the assault was believed to have been a targeted incident. He said the victim had not provided a statement but claimed he did not know his attacker.

The victim has since been released from hospital, and police continue to investigate.

Attempted break in and theft

On April 17, officers responded to a reported theft attempt at a residence in the 1000 block of Highway 97B. Someone had taken screens off windows in an attempt to break in, but they weren’t successful.

The following day, at 11 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received a call from a business on Auto Road. A man was reported to have been attempting to hook up a trailer with a mini excavator on it, neither of which belonged to him.

“The caller confronted the male and he fled in a white, diesel Chev or GMC truck bearing Alberta plates,” said West.

The licence plate number was not obtained and RCMP patrols did not locate the suspect’s vehicle.

West said there was a second vehicle associated with this attempted theft, but a description of the vehicle wasn’t acquired.

