Members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigated the scene of a sudden death downtown on Jan. 5, 2022, which is now being considered a homicide. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigated the scene of a sudden death downtown on Jan. 5, 2022, which is now being considered a homicide. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Suspicious death in downtown Vernon deemed a homicide

Police hoping to speak with anyone who was near the scene in the early hours of Jan. 5

Police have determined a person found dead in downtown Vernon on Jan. 5 died as a result of a homicide.

Around 2 a.m. Jan. 5, police were called to assist paramedics who were responding to a report of an unconscious person in the 3300 block of 32nd Avenue. The person was found to have been deceased before first responders arrived and an initial assessment of injuries indicated the death to be suspicious.

Police cordoned off the scene and members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification Service, and BC Coroners Service attended to assist with the investigation.

On Friday police said an autopsy has confirmed the person’s death to be the result of homicide.

Investigators are now hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. If you witnessed anything suspicious or have information related to the incident, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

No further information is available at this time.

READ MORE: RCMP release new video in Penticton homicide investigation

READ MORE: Murder charge laid in connection with 2020 Vernon homicide

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Homicide

Previous story
Global coalition calls for halt to Vancouver Island shipbreaking operation
Next story
Winter return of beloved webheads sweetens year end for Salmon Arm movie theatre manager

Just Posted

Salmar Theatres general manager Joel de Boer was grateful to end 2021 on a high note with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and other December blockbusters. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Winter return of beloved webheads sweetens year end for Salmon Arm movie theatre manager

A fire destroyed the home of Bonnie Thomas and her son Darcy Andrew on Jan. 8, 2022. (Contributed)
Victim of house fire near Salmon Arm prays for mother of man she believes started blaze

School District 83 announced on Jan 13 that, due to a staffing shortage, a two-day functional closure of Armstrong Elementary would take place Jan. 14 and 17. (File photo )
Two-day ‘functional closure’ announced for North Okanagan school after teachers refuse work

A concept rendering of a seven-unit two-storey development at 1129 Riverside Avenue in Sicamous, for which a development permit was approved on Aug. 11, 2021. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous residential development increases, commercial declines in 2021