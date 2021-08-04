Police cordon off a home at Cameron Avenue from Ross Road to Westgate Road as they wait for the RCMP bomb squad to arrive to West Kelowna. (Dave Oglivie/Contributed)

Suspicious device removed from West Kelowna home

‘Examination of the device determined that it was someone’s attempt at a homemade battery pack’

A device that West Kelowna RCMP described as “a possible improvised explosive device” was safely removed and disposed of from a West Kelowna home on Sunday (Aug. 1).

Mounties attended a residence in the 2600-block of Cameron Road as part of an ongoing investigation, where the device was located. For safety reasons, officers evacuated the area and the RCMP’s explosives disposal unit was called in, who disposed of the device at a secondary site.

READ MORE: RCMP bomb squad en route to West Kelowna home

“Examination of the device determined that it was someone’s attempt at a homemade battery pack, however it was unstable and potentially dangerous,” said Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP. An investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released.

Dixon said that the device is not related to the targeted shooting incident that took place on Pandosy Street in Kelowna on July 31, where Mounties found an explosive device in the same area where the shooting occurred.

READ MORE: Man who survived 2 Kelowna assassination attempts has a history of getting shot at

