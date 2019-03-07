Kamloops this Week

Suspicious fire damages Kamloops motel

Three units were damaged and four people were displaced by the blaze

  • Mar. 7, 2019 11:02 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A fire at a Kamloops motel on Wednesday night has displaced up to four people and damaged three units.

Kamloops firefighters were called to the Tournament Inn, on the Trans-Canada Highway, at about 8:30 p.m., where they found flames engulfing two units, one of which was unoccupied. Residents in the other unit managed to escape without injury and firefighters were able to douse the fire.

READ MORE: ‘These moments left us in awe’: Okanagan family grateful for support after fire destroys home

Two units suffered significant smoke, heat and water damage, while a third unit will need repairs to its roof as firefighters had to cut a hole for access in fighting the flames.

The blaze is believed to have been human-caused and remains under investigation.

No one was hurt in the fire.

READ MORE: Woman found dead after Lower Mainland apartment fire

The Kamloops RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious last night at the Tournament Inn or, if they have knowledge of this fire, to contact them at 250-828-3000.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Marijuana Party member starts fundraiser for search and rescue groups
Next story
Woman sues Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops, alleging sexual abuse

Just Posted

School adds strategies to fight extinction of Secwepemc language

Chief Atahm School expansion to accommodate students up to Grade 10 and language centre

Cannabis production company announces plans for Chase facility

Proposed project includes 486,000 square feet building outside of Agricultural Land Reserve

Update: Day two of RCMP investigation at rural Shuswap property

Police say investigation unrelated to missing persons

New snow delights skiers in the Interior

Ski hills received between 10 to 18 cm of snow overnight

Salmon Arm man wants to inspire autistic community with TED Talk

Brody Butts will be speaking on self advocacy for people with autism

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

‘Gaybourhoods’ are expanding, not disappearing: UBC study

Sociology professor Amin Ghaziani says as couples diversify, so does where they call home

Woman sues Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops, alleging sexual abuse

A former teacher wants offices in Kamloops searched for documents related to her case

Suspicious fire damages Kamloops motel

Three units were damaged and four people were displaced by the blaze

Finding support in the Okanagan after the death of a pet

Okanagan Pet Cremation is offering a forum for pet professionals on March 17

‘These moments left us in awe’: Okanagan family grateful for support after fire destroys home

A family of five is indebted to the community for their outpouring of support

Marijuana Party member starts fundraiser for search and rescue groups

Brynn Jones, from Kelowna, posted a message and a fundraiser to his Facebook page

Scientists warn of ecosystem consequences for proposed B.C. seal hunt

Pacific Balance Pinniped Society wants the DFO to expand Indigenous harvesting rights to commercial sales

Married names policy discriminates against women, B.C. MLA says

Mary Polak says law should treat combined married names the same

Most Read