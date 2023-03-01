Penticton RCMP says Wednesday morning’s fire in the 600-block of Pineview Road is “suspicious in nature.” (File photo)

Penticton RCMP says Wednesday morning’s fire in the 600-block of Pineview Road is “suspicious in nature.” (File photo)

Suspicious fire destroy 2 vehicles in Penticton neighbourhood, 1 car torched in separate incident

RCMP is calling Pineview Road vehicle fires ‘suspicious in nature’

Residents of a quiet Penticton neighbourhood are left a bit shaken after two vehicles were totally destroyed by fire in the middle of the night.

At 1:15 a.m., fire and police responded to two vehicles fully engulfed in flames in the 600-block of Pineview Road on Wednesday. Penticton RCMP confirm that the fires appear suspicious in nature.

“There is an ongoing investigation,” said Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck from the RCMP. “Police are working with agency partners to determine the cause.” There were no injuries reported.

Close to 12 hours later, at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a resident in the Green Mountain Road area of Penticton Indian Band land reported black smoke.

The Penticton Indian Band Fire Department responded shortly after to extinguish the blaze, which turned out to be a torched vehicle in a wooded area.

It is unknown if the incidents are related.

Penticton RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed or has information or video from the Pineview Road incident from the early-morning hours of Wednesday, to call police at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Car drives into Penticton bottle depot

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsfireNewsPenticton

Previous story
Penticton prolific offender gets 45 days for running from police with loaded gun
Next story
Climate protester paints Royal B.C. Museum’s iconic mammoth

Just Posted

This City of Salmon Arm map shows existing and proposed sidewalk patios on city property. Not included are those on private property. On Feb. 27, council entertained requests from Stillfood Bistro and Weekends Restaurant. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Two more sidewalk cafes proposed for one downtown Salmon Arm street

Lumby’s Matthew Leach, right, and guide Chase Henderson of Vernon celebrate their silver medal in men’s Para-Alpine Skiing’s super giant slalom race Wednesday, March 1, at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island. (Facebook photo)
Lumby guided skier glides to Canada Winter Games silver

A Salmon Arm man will be standing trial in January 2024 for offences related to child sexual abuse and exploitation material. (File photo)
Trial set for Salmon Arm man charged with child sexual abuse-related offences

The RCMP Musical Ride performs at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds in 2018. (File photo)
RCMP Musical Ride returning to Salmon Arm for Canada Day performances