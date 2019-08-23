Suspicious fire rips through abandoned Okanagan home

A fire was reported on Francescutti Court in Kelowna just after 1 a.m. Friday morning

A Kelowna home lit up in in flames early Friday morning.

Kelowna Fire Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. on Francescutti Court in the Mission just off Gordon Drive. The home was empty at the time of the fire and KFD have deemed the fire suspicious.

The investigation of the fire has been passed to the RCMP.

Fire arriving officers found the house ablaze with flames coming from the second story windows and from the roof of the house. Fire crews were successful in knocking down the fire with 17 fire personnel fighting the fire.

KFD reminds people that having a fire alarm and a family fire evacuation plan can save lives.

