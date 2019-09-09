A truck fire on Old Kamloops Road early Sunday morning is deemed suspicious as BX Swan Lake fire crews arrived to find no one on scene. (BX Swan Lake Fire Department)

Suspicious truck fire investigated in North Okanagan

Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around

RCMP are investigating a suspicious truck fire from early Sunday morning.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department was called to the blaze in the 8000-block of Old Kamloops Road.

“There was a fully engulfed a 3/4 tonne Sierra 4×4 with nobody around,” said fire chief Bill Wacey.

The truck, believed to be a newer model 2012-2014, was parked on the side of the road and destroyed.

READ MORE: Fire destroys Lumby couple’s home

READ MORE: Neighbours finally get answers about mysterious truck fire

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A truck fire on Old Kamloops Road early Sunday morning is deemed suspicious as BX Swan Lake fire crews arrived to find no one on scene. (BX Swan Lake Fire Department)

Previous story
Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case
Next story
Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

Just Posted

Ebus route expansion to service Shuswap, North Okanagan

Buses to stop daily in Salmon Arm, Armstrong, Enderby, Chase and Sorrento

Attendance soars at Salmon Arm Fair

Hot Saturday sees more than 6,000 people visit fairgrounds for annual community event

Curtis Sagmoen pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Confrontation over alleged stolen property leads to gunfire in Scotch Creek

Chase, Salmon Arm and Emergency Response Team officers converged on Hillam Road

Warriors lose to Silverbacks, continue losing streak

The West Kelowna Warriors lose 4-1 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

VIDEO: Close call with passing vehicle captured by dashcam on Highway 97

An Okanagan captures vehicle, passing on double soild line outside Peachland, on dash camera

Okanagan corrections officers rally to protest working conditions

Prisoner-to-guard ratio is one of highest in Canada

Puncturevine observed in and near Summerland

New outbreaks of invasive plant have been discovered

Fraser Valley teenager’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Suspicious truck fire investigated in North Okanagan

Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around

Construction on Westside Road underway

Road construction between Bear FSR and Jenny Creek Road will begin 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9

Most Read