Suspicious truck fire investigated in North Okanagan

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around
@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Buses to stop daily in Salmon Arm, Armstrong, Enderby, Chase and Sorrento
Hot Saturday sees more than 6,000 people visit fairgrounds for annual community event
North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun
Chase, Salmon Arm and Emergency Response Team officers converged on Hillam Road
The West Kelowna Warriors lose 4-1 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
An Okanagan captures vehicle, passing on double soild line outside Peachland, on dash camera
Prisoner-to-guard ratio is one of highest in Canada
Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8
The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years
First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions
Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions
Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around
Road construction between Bear FSR and Jenny Creek Road will begin 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9
Chase, Salmon Arm and Emergency Response Team officers converged on Hillam Road
After more than two years on the waitlist, resident is joyous about upcoming operation
Voters halted a bylaw which would have provided stable funding to two community groups.
Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges
North Vancouver RCMP did a welfare check and reported her missing two days before
Three fire departments called out to Saturday night blaze
North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun