Mount Eneas wildfire plume from earlier this week. Image: Kathy Michaels/Kelowna Capital News

Sustained heat causing lots of smoke from Mount Eneas wildfire

BC Wildfire Service crews are monitoring the situation and the patches reigniting are contained

Sustained heat is causing more smoke to come from the Mount Eneas wildfire, four kilometres south of Peachland.

BC Wildfire Service said the sustained heat is causing some green patches to dry out and re-ignite, which is causing all the smoke. Crews are monitoring the situation and the patches are completely contained within the area of the blackline (the barrier to fire spread).

There are 87 firefighters actioning this wildfire and it is an estimated 1,793 hectares. The fire is classified as under control.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hot spots being extinguished at wildfire near Naramata
Next story
Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Just Posted

NHL players join Salmon Arm Silverbacks for Pro Am game

High-octane hockey hit the ice at the Shaw Centre

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap regions.

Eight in the running for seats on Salmon Arm city council

Chris Meikle joins Prosperity 4 Salmon Arm campaign slate

Women’s co-op opens new art gallery

Shuswap artists create opportunity in downtown Salmon Arm

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt

It was not clear what caused the derailment

At least 10 dead, 40 hurt as 6.4 quake hits Indonesia island

The quake damaged dozens of single-story house

Letter: Design for underpass in Salmon Arm subpar

The stage is now set and the debate on the underpass proposed… Continue reading

Smoky skies and hot weather warning for Okanagan region

A smoky skies bulletin remains in the region as well as a heat warning for some areas

B.C. Wildfire say yesterday’s growth was anticipated

Update 9:23 a.m. The Goode’s Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park continues… Continue reading

Ottawa considered speeding up new seatbelt rule after Broncos crash: documents

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured

B.C. VIEWS: Big unions living large in public construction-land

The boys like their steak, bosses like a beefy slush fund

Sustained heat causing lots of smoke from Mount Eneas wildfire

BC Wildfire Service crews are monitoring the situation and the patches reigniting are contained

Most Read