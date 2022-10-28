Crash on Highway 95. (RCMP)

Crash on Highway 95. (RCMP)

SUV, transport truck collide on Highway 95 near Golden killing 2

The two occupants of the SUV died in the crash

Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 95 south of Golden.

The incident closed the highway from noon until 6 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27).

According to Const. Kat Robinson, an SUV lost control while travelling northbound on Highway 95 and collided head-on with a transport truck. Both vehicles caught fire, however, the flames were contained to the roadside.

Both occupants of the SUV died while both occupants of the transport truck survived and were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Highway 95 is the alternate route for Trans Canada traffic while Highway 1 is closed for the Kicking Horse Canyon Construction Project until Dec. 1.

READ MORE: Atmospheric river from B.C.’s coast brings strong winds to the Interior

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashGoldenTransCanada

Previous story
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home targeted in attack on husband
Next story
Man bleeding from finger after stabbing in Kelowna

Just Posted

Eagle Valley Community Support Society executive director Janet McClean Senft and childcare centre manager Penny Deeter show off the inside of the new Little Bears Child Care Centre in Sicamous on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
New operator sought for District of Sicamous-owned day care

Both Sicamous and Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating the suspect in two separate incidents in Sicamous and Salmon Arm on Oct. 21 that they think may have been committed by the same person. The first image from left was taken in Sicamous, the second in Salmon Arm. (RCMP images)
Same man suspected in Sicamous sexual assault, Salmon Arm indecent exposure

A work crew removes asphalt along a stretch of road along the eastbound lane of Highway 1 by the 10th Street SW intersection on Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022.
Expect delays: Work underway on rutted section of Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

The Sicamous Moose Mouse Parade returned for the B.C. Day long weekend on Saturday, July 30, 2016. (File photo)
Meeting to explore return of Sicamous’ Moose Mouse Days