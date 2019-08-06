The Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Interior Health have lifted a warning recommending people stay out of the water at Sunnybrae beach. (CSRD photo)

Swim advisory for Sunnybrae beach lifted

Testing shows E.coli counts in water have returned to acceptable levels

Swimmers can once again safely play in the water at Sunnybrae beach now that an advisory prompted by high E.coli levels has been lifted.

On July 31, a swimming advisory was put in place after water tests showed unacceptable levels of E.coli bacteria in the water off the beach at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) park.

The water at the beach is tested weekly to ensure it is safe for the public to swim in.

The CSRD thanks the public for their patience during the temporary swimming closure.

A water quality warning issued by the Adams Lake Indian Band and the First Nations Health Authority remains in effect for beach areas at the Sandy Point, Pierre’s Point and Glen Echo private campgrounds. Swimming and other water-based recreational activities were unsafe as water testing showed high levels of E. coli bacteria.

