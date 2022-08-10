Swimming not recommended at Osoyoos beach due to poor water quality

Legion Beach in Osoyoos. (Destination Osoyoos)

If you’re still looking to take a dip in the lake while the summer’s still here, Osoyoos’ Legion Beach maybe shouldn’t be your first choice.

A swimming advisory has been issued for the beach due to unsatisfactory bacteriological results from water samples.

Containing high levels of E. coli bacteria, the advisory will be in effect until water samples “return to a satisfactory nature,” the town said in an announcement.

This is the second time in as many months an Osoyoos beach has been issued with a swimming advisory. In June, the town advised against swimming at Cottonwood Beach, also because of poor water quality.

READ ALSO: High levels of E. coli bacteria at Osoyoos beach

Satisfactory water levels contain an average of less than or equal to 200 E. coli bacteria/100ml., over a 30-day period.

On the contrary, unsatisfactory levels contain an average of more than 200 E. coli bacteria/100ml. and a series of single sample results that exceed 400 E. coli bacteria/100ml.

People are asked to check the town’s website for updates.

