The District of Coldstream is discouraging swimmers from using Kal Beach after bacterial levels higher than Health Canada’s approved guidelines were discovered in the lake Thursday, Aug. 12. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)

The District of Coldstream is discouraging swimmers from using Kal Beach after bacterial levels higher than Health Canada’s approved guidelines were discovered in the lake Thursday, Aug. 12. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)

Swimming not recommended at popular Okanagan beach

District of Coldstream is discouraging people from swimming at Kal Beach due to the high levels of bacteria found Thursday

Beach-goers are being asked to not swim at a popular North Okanagan hotspot.

Under the advice of Interior Health, the District of Coldstream is discouraging users from swimming at Kal Beach due to bacterial counts that exceed Health Canada guidelines.

“Signage will be posted at the beach to warn users of the associated risks,” said the district in issuing the notice on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12.

For more information visit please www.coldstream.ca or www.interiorhealth.ca.

READ MORE: Growing White Rock Lake wildfire prompts expanded evacuation alert near Falkland


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Water

Previous story
Growing White Rock Lake wildfire prompts expanded evacuation alert near Falkland
Next story
New COVID cases top 500 again as hospitalizations rise by 40% in a week in B.C.

Just Posted

The Ministry of Transportation has told the city that the downtown corridor will be revisited in a year, following the installation of the new lights at the intersection of Highway 1 and Fourth Street NE in Salmon Arm, to see if more safety improvements are warranted. (File photo)
Resident calls for action at Salmon Arm intersection after witnessing truck behaviour

An excessive speeder crashed their car on Aug. 8 while attempting to evade police, according to Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP. (Black Press file photo)
Enderby woman crashes car attempting to evade police on Highway 1 near Sicamous

A boat cruises Okanagan Lake while a helicopter buckets the White Rock Lake wildfire burning on the Westside Aug. 11. (Darren Wolf photo)
PHOTOS: White Rock Lake wildfire B.C.’s top priority

At 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District expanded its evacuation alert, in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire, to include 56 properties. (CSRD image)
Growing White Rock Lake wildfire prompts expanded evacuation alert near Falkland