Passengers getting off the 737 plane after it was forced to make an emergency landing. (Tyler Olsen photo.)

Swoop plane makes emergency landing after hitting flock of birds in Abbotsford

737 aircraft reportedly hit flock of birds, more updates coming

A Swoop airplane was forced to make an emergency landing at Abbotsford International Airport after hitting a flock of birds Tuesday morning.

Flight number 312 departed from Abbotsford at 8:07 a.m. and was headed for Edmonton. The plane, a 737 aircraft, was carrying over 100 people.

ALSO READ: Kelowna man waiting for answers from Swoop a month after Vegas flight cancelled

People reported hearing a loud boom in the skies shortly after take off and one witness said she saw flames.

Police cordoned off the area as emergency crews headed to the scene prior to the plane landing.

The flight has been delayed with passengers waiting in the terminal.

