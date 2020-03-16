CANADIAN CITIZENS The Abdulrahman family from Summerland enjoyed a recent citizenship ceremony in Kelowna. From left are Adnan with Jaward, Hadya, Mohammad, Aboud, Bisan. (Contributed)

Syrian refugees receive Canadian citizenship

Nine Summerland residents who arrived as refugees have become Canadians

Nine Summerland residents who arrived as refugees from Syrian in 2016 have become Canadian citizens.

All members of the Abdulrahman family — Adnan and Hadya and their children Mohammad, Aboud, Bisan, and Jaward — took their citizenship oaths and received their citizenship certificates in Kelowna on March 13.

Three members of the Al Sheblaqe family — Nebal, Eman, and Ahmad — also took their citizenship oaths at the same time.

READ ALSO: Al Abdulrahman family left friends and relatives behind

READ ALSO: A new home in Canada

Nebal, Eman, and Ahmad’s siblings, Farah and LoJane, were born in Canada so they are already citizens.

Their parents, Mohammed and Eklas, just need to pass the citizenship test and they can apply as well.

Friends from Summerland and members of the Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group attended the citizenship ceremonies.

The refugee sponsorship group was formed in December, 2015 to provide a local response to the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

The group first sponsored the Al Sheblaqe family, who arrived in Summerland on Feb. 14, 2016, and then arranged for the resettlement of the Abdulrahman family, who arrived in Summerland on April 11, 2016.

Both families continue to reside in Summerland and are active members of the community.

FLAG WAVING New Canadian citizens are Nebal, Eman and Ahmad Al Sheblaqe. Their parents need to pass a citizenship test. (Contributed)

