A Cermaq Semi-Closed Containment System is tested in Norway before its introduction to B.C. waters. The system is currently undergoing sea trials in B.C., as the federal government launches a series of roundtable discussions on transitioning open-net pens from B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)

A Cermaq Semi-Closed Containment System is tested in Norway before its introduction to B.C. waters. The system is currently undergoing sea trials in B.C., as the federal government launches a series of roundtable discussions on transitioning open-net pens from B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)

Talks underway on B.C. salmon farm transition

Amid roundtable discussions, Parliamentary Secretary Terry Beech asks for public input

The federal government wants public input on the future of B.C. salmon farming as it launches consultations over the transition of open-net pens from provincial waters.

Throughout February and March Parliamentary Secretary Terry Beech will be holding virtual roundtable sessions with B.C. First Nations, the aquaculture industry and environmental stakeholders.

The general public can also share their views with Beech by responding to online questions until March 26.

“As a British Columbian, I know how important the aquaculture sector is to our economy, our workforce, and the sustainability of coastal communities in our province,” Beech said. “The transition from open-net pens will make this vital industry more sustainable and more prosperous in the long-term. I look forward to collaborating with Indigenous communities, the Government of British Columbia, industry members, scientists, and other partners to determine the best path forward on a transition plan that meets the needs of our communities, our workers, and our environment.”

READ MORE: Young B.C. professionals call on Trudeau for salmon-farm supports

Beech will deliver the findings of his consultations and the public feedback to the Minister later this year, which will help guide the next steps in the transition from open-net pens.

The decision to transition the farms follows years of protest from wild salmon advocates who worry open-net pens act as reservoirs of pathogens and sea lice that can spread freely to migrating juvenile salmon.

Recent Fisheries and Oceans Canada risk assessments in the Discovery Islands found the impacts were below critical thresholds, but Jordan has nonetheless been given the mandate to develop a transition plan for B.C. open-net pen farms by 2025.

READ MORE: Ottawa eyes B.C. coastline for new economic vision

She previously told Black Press Media she expects salmon aquaculture to play a big role in the Blue Economy Strategy, currently under development, which aims to position Canada as a global leader in sustainable, ocean-based industries.

There are several alternatives to open-net pens, including contained and semi-contained systems, offshore systems, land-based systems and hybrid systems at sea and on land.

Conservation groups have pushed for land-based systems, but industry has resisted the option, saying the costs and environmental footprint would be prohibitive.

Click here for Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s online public engagement.


quinn.bender@blackpress.ca

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Vernon long-term care
Next story
Weekend head-on crash closes Hwy 1 near Revelstoke for 10 hours

Just Posted

A sun over mountains and Shuswap Lake beneath feature boldly in Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus Grade 9 Sciences Humaines students’ Amelie Ewanyshyn and Kaelah Riley’s flag design. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm students flag city’s banner for meaningful replacement

Jackson campus Grade 9 students offer thoughtful alternatives to city’s current flag

Okanagan Lake in spring. (Black Press Media file photo)
Warm week ahead but expect colder March: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is forecasting a colder than average spring for Okanagan-Shuswap

Ice formations add to the things for hikers to see along the trail leading up to Margaret Falls on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO/PHOTOS: Ice formations add to attraction of Shuswap waterfall

Margaret Falls near Salmon Arm a popular weekend outing

Brian Browning demonstrates the snow dog trail groomer for Mayor Alan Harrison. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)
New machine grooms snow covered mountain bike trails in Salmon Arm

With the success of the first one, the Shuswap Cycling Club is fundraising to buy a second groomer.

The Coldest Night of the Year Salmon Arm virtual walk Saturday, Feb. 20, drew 237 walkers, 46 teams and raised more than $60,000. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Shuswap Coldest Night of Year event raises $60,000-plus

46 teams, 237 walkers take part in virtual event Saturday, Feb. 20; more walking Sunday, Feb. 21

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man after he failed to return from an overnight hiking trip in Manning Park. (File photo)
GSAR helicopter plucks missing hiker off Manning Park mountain top

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

Summerland Royal Bank. (John Arendt Summerland Review)
Former Summerland Royal Bank employee faces fraud charges

RBC says they have reimbursed the affected clients

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

The Box Canyon chain-up area on the Coquihalla Highway in B.C. as seen in a screenshot from a drone video published on the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Facebook page on Oct. 26, 2018. (Facebook)
Truck driver facing 8 counts of criminal negligence for 2016 Coquihalla crash

Trial of Roy McCormack began Monday in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack

Screenshot from a video showing police removing protestors from the BMO building in Vancouver. (Instagram)
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question

‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film

The Town of Osoyoos staff will present their preliminary findings about what may be causing the stench from the sewage treatment facility. (Black Press file photo)
Osoyoos may have found where the ‘unbearable smell’ is coming from at the sewage plant

Hydrogen sulphide gas may be causing the ‘rotten egg’ smell during the summer months

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital unit

Interior Health announced an outbreak on unit 4B at KGH

Most Read