TaylorMade Wellness tailor-made for Salmon Arm

Taylor Bean has brought her naturopathic knowledge to Salmon Arm in the form of her integrative clinic, TaylorMade Wellness.

Bean is one of two naturopathic doctors at the new clinic, which also hosts a Body Talk practitioner, three holistic nutritionists, a craniosacral therapy specialist, and a counsellor.

As a naturopathic doctor, Bean prides herself on providing functional medicine, which combines conventional and traditional practices with alternative solutions.

B.C. has given naturopaths a large scope of practice in the wake of the current healthcare crisis, so she and other naturopathic doctors can help people who don’t have a family doctor or can’t access medical care.

Naturopaths can prescribe pharmaceuticals and order lab tests when necessary, so they can help patients access a lot of what they may need.

Bean and her other practicing naturopathic doctor can prescribe IV therapy to patients as well. This is a solution for when patients have trouble with digestion and absorbing nutrients, energy, and dehydration. IV antibiotics are also available.

Her vision for the clinic is to build a bridge between those that don’t have care and those that can facilitate care, reducing the impact of non-emergent conditions so that people don’t have to rely on emergency rooms. Bean wants to educate the community on ways to maintain their health and empower them to take care of themselves and prevent certain issues.

Bean graduated from the Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine in New Westminster and has worked in several clinics, including practicing in Singapore.

In July 2021, she and her family moved to Salmon Arm. TaylorMade Wellness opened officially in August 2022.

As the clinic grows, Bean wants to be able to sponsor families and people in need and offer complimentary healthcare. Owning her own business allows her to support the community and make sure as many people’s needs are met as possible.

Sponsoring community initiatives is important to Bean and her family as well. The bare walls of the clinic when she first renovated gave her husband an idea: for the space to act as a gallery to showcase local artists on its walls.

All of the art displayed is for sale directly through the artists; the clinic takes no portion of the sales of the pieces and Bean is just happy to provide the space. The clinic space is booked until July 2023 with the area’s bountiful local artists’ work.

Another community support that Bean is excited about is sponsoring the Salmon Arm Silverbacks hockey game on March 4, against the Cranbrook Bucks. She’s originally from Cranbrook, so the whole idea just felt right.

The clinic, and naturopathic medicine in general, can help with a variety of ailments, from IBS and digestive complaints to autoimmune issues, migraines, chronic pain and fatigue, and mental health problems like anxiety and depression. These issues are non-emergent, meaning that they don’t require urgent ER visits, but they affect daily life and can be debilitating.

TaylorMade Wellness helps to do advanced testing and therapy, can prescribe supplementation or pharmaceuticals, and the entire team is capable of looking at many facets of the body to help find the root cause of a problem.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit taylormadewellness.com, call 250 517 0775, or email frontdesk@taylormadewellness.com.

