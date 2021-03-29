(Metro Creative photo)

(Metro Creative photo)

Teachers’ union calls on B.C. to expand Surrey mask mandate to Vancouver Coastal Health

Other provinces have brought in more stringent mask mandates for students

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation is calling on the province to expand a recently imposed Surrey mask mandate to schools in Vancouver Coastal Health.

In a Monday (March 29) news release, the BCTF pointed to federal officials urging stronger public health measures to prevent a resurgence in COVID cases as variants of concern continue to spread, as well as call for school mask mandates from Dr. Anthony Fauci south of the border. B.C. has seen near-record numbers of cases in recent days, with 908 reported Friday. The weekend’s cases are due to be reported early Monday afternoon.

Other provinces have brought in more stringent mask mandates for students; in Ontario, which has entered its third wave, masks are required from Grade 1 and up when kids cannot maintain physical distancing; in Quebec, students in Grade 1 and up in red zones must wear masks at all times, with loosened rules in orange zones with fewer infections.

In Surrey, which has continued to be a hotspot for COVID cases, masks were made mandatory “at all times” for students in Grade 4 and above as of this week. In the rest of B.C. masks have been mandatory since February in middle schools and high schools except for three scenarios: when students are at their own desk or workstation, when they are eating or drinking and when there is a plexiglass barrier between them.

Teachers’ associations across Vancouver Coastal Health said they need better communication.

“We have asked again and again for a mask mandate and we have been consistently disappointed. This is about adding layers of protection to ensure we have done everything possible to protect the health and safety of teachers and students. This is about increasing confidence in school safety and reducing anxiety,” said Liz Baverstock, president of the Richmond Teachers’ Association.

READ MORE: Masks required ‘at all times’ indoors for grades 4-12 at Surrey school district

READ MORE: B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

READ MORE: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEducationSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail crosses agricultural hurdle

Just Posted

The Agricultural Land Commission has given the go-ahead for a rail trail between Sicamous and Armstrong. (The Shuswap Trail Alliance photo)
Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail crosses agricultural hurdle

Trail partners seek to establish crossing agreements with owners of farm properties along route

The City of Salmon Arm would like input from the public on three options for upgrading unstable slopes on Lakeshore Road between 10th and 20th avenues NE. These signs were up in 2018. (File photo)
Salmon Arm citizens asked to help council decide Lakeshore’s fate

Council Report by Coun. Debbie Cannon

Residents who live around Gardom Lake are concerned that an ambulance was not called on March 19, 2021 by a 911 dispatcher for a woman with severe burns. (Contributed)
Lack of 911 response to severe burns leaves Gardom Lake residents worried

Dispatch unable to find Shuswap address so no ambulance called, no response from promised nurse

Dale Belvedere, with the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre, treated three great horned owls for suspected rat poisoning in 2018. (Mark Brett/Black Press Media file photo)
Rodenticide ban finding traction in B.C. communities

Advocacy movement hopes other municipalities follow Salmon Arm’s lead

Crannog Ales, a Shuswap microbrewery, is mourning the death of 15-year employee Greg Darling, a company driver and brew-hand. (Facebook photo)
Shuswap brewery saddened by employee death

Greg Darling was a beloved fixture at Crannog Ales in Sorrento

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada to pause Oxford-AstraZeneca shots for under-55s

This is a breaking news story, with more details to come

(Metro Creative photo)
Teachers’ union calls on B.C. to expand Surrey mask mandate to Vancouver Coastal Health

Other provinces have brought in more stringent mask mandates for students

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Can employers require employees to vaccinate for COVID-19?

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Penticton RCMP say two vehicles were seen leaving the Penticton Ramada parking lot at a high rate of speed before one of the vehicles was seen firing at the other. (Google Maps)
Penticton RCMP look for witnesses to possible daytime shootout

Two vehicle give chase near the Ramada parking lot leading to possible shots fired, said police

A Greater Victoria realtor started a GoFundMe to raise $250,000 for the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre following numerous allegations of sexual assault against local real estate agents. (Courtesy of Victoria Sexual Assault Centre)
B.C. realtor starts GoFundMe for survivors of sexual assault

Campaign launched after four Greater Victoria real estate agents accused online of sexual assualt

Alberta RCMP are searching for Luc Lappiere (left) and Kaitlyn Labrecque (right) who were last seen in Penticton. (Alberta RCMP photo)
RCMP searching for two teens last seen in Penticton

Luc Lappiere, 14, and Kaitlyn Labrecque, 15, of Alberta, were last seen March 28

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
30 cases of fraud since COVID tests became mandatory to enter Canada: CBSA

Proof of vaccination does not cancel out the requirement for a test

A pilot program for electric vehicle repair was launched at B.C. Institute of Technology in late 2019. (B.C. government)
Electric vehicle repair training expands to Kelowna, Victoria, Prince George

160 new B.C. training spaces expected to be available this fall

Amanpreet Bal. (Kelowna RCMP)
More than one year later, Kelowna RCMP releases identity of homicide victim

Amanpreet Bal, 29, was the victim of a targeted shooting on Trumpeter Court last March

Most Read