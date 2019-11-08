Const. Ashley Allen (left) is presented a membership to the 2018 Alexa’s Team by Supt. Shawna Baher, Officer in Charge of the Vernon/ North Okanagan RCMP. (RCMP photo)

Team Alexa adopts Okanagan officer for curbing impaired drivers

Const. Ashley Allen processed 14 impaireds in 2018

Local roads were made safer thanks to one officer taking 14 impaired drivers off the road last year.

Const. Ashley Allen of the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP is officially a member of the 2018 Alexa’s Team.

Four-year-old Alexa Middelaer was struck and killed by an impaired driver while feeding a horse with her aunt on the side of the road in Delta, B.C. on May 17, 2008. Her family began Alexa’s Team- a program that recognizes Municipal and RCMP police officers in B.C. who make an extraordinary contribution to reducing the number of impaired drivers on our roadways.

Officers are recognized annually for having taken a least 12 impaired drivers off the road through either a criminal code investigational charge, or a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) administrative process.

In 2018, 268 members were named to Alexa’s Team. Collectively, they took 8,230 impaired drivers off B.C. roads.

Despite being busy in her role as a front line officer at the Vernon detachment, Const. Allen was able to stop and process 14 impaired drivers last year.

“The tragedy of Alexa’s story is a reminder to all of us why road safety is so important,” said Supt. Shawna Baher, Officer in Charge of the Vernon/ North Okanagan RCMP. “We are proud to have a member of Alexa’s Team at the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP. Const. Allen has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to getting impaired drivers off our roads.”

