Supreme Court (The Canadian Press)

Technical hiccup interrupts Supreme Court as virtual hearing gets underway

The court has long embraced technology by livestreaming proceedings on its website

It seems even Canada’s top court isn’t immune to the digital gremlins that meddle with online meetings.

The Supreme Court of Canada plunged into the world of virtual video hearings Tuesday afternoon to keep the wheels of justice grinding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After some introductory remarks from Chief Justice Richard Wagner, the court heard from Stephen Hamilton, counsel for a firm involved in a contractual dispute over a British Columbia real-estate development.

Then Hamilton’s sound and video appeared to conk out, prompting a break to attend to the technical glitch.

The Supreme Court plans to hold four hearings this week via videoconference, keeping participants apart to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Wagner says while the pandemic has forced the high court to close its building to visitors for health and safety reasons, it hasn’t stopped the nine justices from doing their work.

The court has long embraced technology by livestreaming proceedings on its website.

However, the virtual hearings are unfolding much like an online business meeting, with participants — including judges, lawyers and observers — connecting through the internet.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes
Next story
Man run over by lawnmower near Vernon

Just Posted

Shuswap Lake level dips slightly, may increase with weekend rain

Water levels stabilized, cooler temperatures help prevent further flooding activity

Column: Volunteers wanted for new Shuswap Economic Development Society

CSRD creates arms-length non-profit society representing electoral areas

Salmon Arm RCMP provide list of seized items to be returned

Bicycles, fishing rods, golf clubs and more in police possession

Projected cost of Salmon Arm’s Ross Street underpass goes up by $3.5 million

Funds from downtown parkade project to be used to bolster underpass funding

Morning Start: No. 42 is the only number to be retired across all of Major League Baseball

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Police called in, man arrested

Kelowna startup receives funding to develop COVID-19 test

Metabolic Insights Inc. received a $300,000 grant from the National Research Council

Kelowna RCMP identify woman found dead near bird sanctuary

Yolanda Mae Lemky, 39, has been identified by RCMP as the person whose body was found on June 2

Man run over by lawnmower near Vernon

Contractor ‘very lucky,’ but taken to hospital with leg injury

Revelstoke Mountain Resort opening for the summer June 26

New additions to summer activities include a zip line and 18 km of mountain biking trails

Kootnekoff: Facial Recognition Technology

Lawyer Susan Kootnekoff discusses the possibility big brother might be watching you

COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes

Care aides get retroactive pay increase to union rates

Column: Stuck at railway crossing, lost in train of thought

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Most Read