B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

A motorcycle crash in Vernon has claimed the life of a teenage rider.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon North Okanagan Traffic Services are currently on scene investigating the fatal collision involving a single motorcycle.

On Friday, July 6, just before 1 p.m., RCMP attended a single motorcycle collision in the 5300 block of Old Kamloops Road. The driver and single rider of the motorcycle, a 19 year old male, has died as a result of his injuries.

“An RCMP Collision Analyst is currently on scene to conduct further investigation into the cause of the collision,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

This incident comes on the heels of a previous motorcycle collision earlier this morning on Highway 97, where the rider was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“The rider of the motorcycle in the earlier collision is lucky to be alive, however the collision on Old Kamloops Road has turned tragic for the rider, his family and friends,” adds Brett.

As of 2:40 p.m., Old Kamloops Road remains closed for scene examination and investigation and traffic is being diverted on an alternate route. Please check Drive BC for detour and road closure update information.

If you or anyone witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to police, please call 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival
Next story
B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Just Posted

So far so good for wildfires in Okanagan-Shuswap

More lightning predicted tonight, then increasingly high temperatures over next five days

Globetrotters in Kelowna for World Water Day

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill.”

Salmon Arm police cleared in arrest that fractured knee

Police watchdog finds RCMP officer acted appropriately when arresting man who was injured

Device brings back live music for Shuswap man

More businesses, facilities set up Auris Loop system to help those with hearing loss

Protect your property from wildfires

Start of fire season brings out lots of advice

What’s happening this weekend

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

Greene pushes teamwork as new BC Hockey head

Falkland man twice brought Junior B franchises to the North Okanagan

B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Feds, province, RCMP say dispensaries on Chilliwack reserve lands are illegal

Letter: Donald Trump not the problem for U.S.

Re: the problem with Donald Trump. First compare alternatives: U.S. Secretary of… Continue reading

Letter: Panhandlers needs help, not fines

Re: Salmon Arm Observer, June 13, Bylaw to clamp down on panhandling.… Continue reading

Unthinking drivers lead to ICBC rate hikes

To those who may wonder why ICBC rates are high, I may… Continue reading

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Most Read