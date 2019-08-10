Carson Crimeni, 14, of Langley. Crimeni died of an apparent overdose on Aug. 7, 2019 at the Walnut Grove Skate Park. (Carson Crimeni Memorial Fund photo)

Teen found dead at Langley skate park remembered as a ‘happy high school student’

Langley RCMP want to hear from people in the area of the Walnut Grove Community Centre Aug. 7.

Carson Crimeni is being remembered by his loved ones as “a loving, energetic and happy high school student” who enjoyed playing hockey, video games and hanging out with friends and family.

Crimeni, 14, has been identified by many as the teen who died from an apparent overdose earlier this week near a skateboard park in Langley.

According to police, the teen died upon arrival to a local hospital, and his sudden passing is being investigated by police.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help family cover funeral costs and other related expenses raised $10,000 in 15 hours, as of Saturday morning.

“He was charismatic and made an unforgettable impression on all those he met with,” wrote the memorial fund organizers.

“He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and community.”

Meanwhile, the Langley RCMP Serious Crimes unit has launched a 24-7 tipline, asking the public to help investigators determine the hours leading up to the death of the teen on Wednesday night.

“It is believed the boy spent his last hours on foot between the Walnut Grove Skateboard Park, the grounds of Walnut Grove Secondary School and the Walnut Grove Athletic Park behind the high school,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

The tipline number is 604-532-3398.

WATCH: Hundreds gather at skatepark for vigil after teen dies

“It is possible he was in the various parks as early as noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7,” she said. “Additionally, if anyone has information about sightings of the boy interacting with others during that time, we urge they contact investigators.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: severe thunderstorm watch in effect

Just Posted

Comic Strippers oiling up for Salmon Arm return

Improv comedy troupe returns to Salmar Classic for Sept. 27 show

Shuswap resident on the clock for air cadets

Capt. Geri Stewart official timekeeper at Comox Cadet Flying Training Center.

Letter: Rude runner riles dog walker on Salmon Arm trail

Writer offers what it means to share the trail

City council back to the beach lots at Canoe

Lease lots to be discussed in Salmon Arm council chambers on Aug. 12

Sicamous opposes CSRD plans for recycle depot move

Mayor asks to leave facility in current mall location, not compromise appearance of downtown

VIDEO: Morning moose mosey

Young calf saunters down rural North Okanagan road

Teen found dead at Langley skate park remembered as a ‘happy high school student’

Langley RCMP want to hear from people in the area of the Walnut Grove Community Centre Aug. 7.

Humphreys misses cut, brushes it off before next challenge

14-year-old Cooper Humphreys looks to bounce back at Junior championships

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: severe thunderstorm watch in effect

Environment Canada warns of severe thunderstorms for Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019

Hundreds attend celebration of life for British Columbia wine industry pioneer

Harry McWatters remembered for love of wine and love of family

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

VIDEO: Female pilots making history at Abbotsford International Airshow

Women flying for the first time with both the Thunderbirds and the Snowbirds on Saturday and Sunday

Most Read