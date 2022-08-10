Teen girl missing in Kelowna

Destiny Redford has been missing since Aug. 6

Destiny Redford (Kelowna RCMP)

A teen girl has been missing since Aug. 6 and was last seen in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Destiny Redford.

Redford currently resides with her grandparents in Kelowna.

She moved to Kelowna in June, after exhibiting “concerning” behaviour at home in Edmonton, A.B., where she lived with her mother.

Redford was last seen by her grandmother on Aug. 6.

The teen is described as:

• a very petite female

• approximately 5’2” tall

• slim build

• approximately 100 pounds

• long brown hair and bluish green eyes

RCMP request that if a member of the public knows the whereabouts of Redford or has any information to call 911 or the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300.

