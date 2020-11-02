Teen hit by vehicle on Halloween night

West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a collision after a teenager was hit while he was trying to cross an intersection.
The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Police said the 14-year-old pedestrian was trying to cross an intersection along the 2200-block of Highway 97 in West Kelowna.
He was struck by a northbound vehicle.
The teen was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Police said no charges have been laid and the investigation continues.
