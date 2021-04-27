Teenage Kelowna singer earns high-profile comparisons from music industry pros

‘I just saw in him what I saw in Sean Mendez,’ said CEO of management company about 14-year-old Scotty Berg

A 14-year-old Kelowna singer is turning heads, earning comparisons to some high-calibre talent and a cross-border invitation to record a few of his songs.

Scotty Berg is working with Circle 11 Entertainment, a management company that found him through social media. The company’s CEO said Berg bears some striking similarities to some of today’s most popular pop stars.

“I just saw in him what I saw in Sean Mendez,” said C.L. Rose, Circle 11’s CEO and owner, who has worked with notable artists like Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and the Jonas Brothers.

“He just had this really rich spirit about him at a young age. Scotty’s got a very similar thing going on. He’s got natural instinct with melody.

“He’s very musically inclined, he’s a great guitar player. His voice has already changed and he still has such a high beautiful tone.”

Although Circle 11 found Berg through Instagram, it’s his TikTok account that’s getting a lot of attention. He only joined the platform about six months ago and he already has almost 40,000 followers. He attributes his following to a video he posted of himself singing Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon, which has just over 532,000 views. Berg will meet up with the Circle 11 team in Nashville in June to put down some of his tracks.

“The scouters found my page and introduced me to the top guys at Circle 11,” Berg told Capital News. “They told me they wanted me to come down to Nashville and record some songs. I was like ‘Sweet, that sounds awesome.’”

Berg will head to Nashville alongside his dad who has overseen his career every step of the way, including vetting the record label to ensure their message to his son was legitimate. Upon their visit, Berg will find out how many songs he will produce.

The pop singer has been performing since he was 10 years old. His downtime during the pandemic inspired him to write his latest single, It Ain’t Over.

“While so many people got caught up in complaining about everything when COVID hit, I was more interested in those stories of people helping one another or coming together to lift each other up. Those were the good things we got from this pandemic and so I really wanted to write a song that focused on that: on the good in humanity that came through during all this,” said Berg.

He was also recently nominated for the City of Kelowna’s Civic Award for Teen Honour in the Arts, recognizing his charitable donations to organizations by raising money through his performances.

Listen to It Ain’t Over here.

READ MORE: West Kelowna fire crews rescue man from gulley

READ MORE: Rogers gives phones, plans to Kelowna Women’s Shelter

@amandalinasnews

amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna