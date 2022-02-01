FILE - Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit ready for use at a Dallas County Health and Human Services drive up vaccine site in Mesquite, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

FILE - Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit ready for use at a Dallas County Health and Human Services drive up vaccine site in Mesquite, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Teens to receive COVID-19 booster shot invites 6 month after second dose: Dr. Henry

NACI has recommended third dose of vaccine for moderately to severely immunocompromised teens

Twelve to 17 year olds in B.C. will receive an invite to get their booster shot six months after their second dose, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday (Feb. 1).

Henry said that the province is echoing guidance released by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which last month recommended a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for moderately to severely immunocompromised teens.

Overall, NACI said that the risk from COVID to health teenagers is low.

Henry said that when teens receive their invitation, they will be provided information about the benefits and risks of a booster shot.

The shot recommended for both the initial two doses and the booster shot is Pfizer to reduce risks of myocarditis. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for kids as young as 12 since May 5 and for children ages five to 11 since November.

NACI has also recommended for children ages five to 11 to receive a third dose four to eight weeks after their second shot.

As of last week, 88 per cent for 12 to 17 year olds had received two doses of a COVID-19 shot while 84 per cent had received just their first dose. Vaccination rates for those over the age of 12 have topped 90 per cent.

