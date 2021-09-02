UPDATE: Telus service restored in B.C. and Alberta

It is unclear whether Bell’s services have been restored

UPDATE 12:08 p.m.

All Telus wireless services are fully restored in B.C. and Alberta after some customers reported outages on social media. In an emailed statement, Telus thanked customers for their patience.

“We know how critical connectivity is for our customers, and we sincerely apologize for the service interruption,” senior communications manager Chelsey Rajzer said.

It is unclear whether or not Bell’s services have been restored.

ORIGINAL:

A service disruption may be impacting Telus and Bell wireless customers in B.C.

Several people took to Twitter to report the outage, citing troubles with voice services on their phones. Telus confirmed the service disruption for areas of Alberta and B.C. in a tweet.

@TELUSsupport My cellphone has no voice service, says turned off by carrier. People who call me get a recording instead of going to VM. Is there a known outage in #kelowna? (Can't login to My Telus either — servers are down?) — Cate Eales ☕ (@catester) September 2, 2021

[Update] We're aware of an outage currently impacting wireless customers in BC and AB. Our team is working to restore service ASAP. Thanks for your patience! — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) September 2, 2021

Reports also indicate that there is a Bell service outage as well.

@Bell_Support No signal in Kelowna, BC. Is it a nationalwide outage? — Ethan (@Ethan696917) September 2, 2021

It is unclear when service will be restored.

