Telus Communications Inc. has filed a lawsuit against the City of Penticton, claiming the City’s negligence resulted in damage to Telus equipment. (File photo)

Telus files lawsuit against City of Penticton

Telus is claiming the City was negligent in their repairs of a power pole

Telus Communications Inc. is suing the City of Penticton, claiming the city’s negligence during construction caused damage to Telus equipment.

The lawsuit stems from an incident that took place on May 22, 2018, when the city was replacing a utility pole at the intersection of Eckhardt Avenue and Winnipeg Street.

A telecommunications cable and conduits owned by Telus were damaged when it was struck by the city’s construction equipment, according to the claim.

Telus stated that the city was negligent on the basis that they “owed a duty of care to Telus to perform the construction using all reasonable care, skill, diligence and competence in a manner that would not result in damage to the Telus equipment.”

Telus is asking for remuneration, including repairing and replacing the damaged equipment, engineering services and “losses resulting from the extended service interruption suffered by its customers and Telus’ subsequent loss of business reputation.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

