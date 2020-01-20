Marketing BC Interior manager Brangwen Mooney, left, Telus Thompson Okanagan Community Board director Josh Dueck, right, present CMHA Vernon and District executive director Julia Payson with a $10,000 grant to fund the Youth Mental Health Connections program. (contributed)

Telus invests in North Okanagan youth’s mental health

$10K grant will go towards in-class education, reducing stigma

Vernon youth, between the ages of 12 and 18, will learn more about mental health in the classroom thanks to a generous $10,000 grant from Telus Future Friendly Foundation.

One in seven youth in British Columbia will experience a mental illness and 50-70 per cent of illnesses present themselves before the age of 18 impacting the child’s development.

“Reducing the stigma around mental illness and ensuring youth are equipped with the right support and awareness from a young age is s important,” Telus Thompson Okanagan Community Board chair Sean Pihl said.

The funds granted by Telus will support the Vernon and District Canadian Mental Health Association’s Youth Mental Health Connections program to provide in-school mental health education to North Okanagan youth.

“I’m so happy to see this initiative underway here in the Okanagan, and for the Telus Future Friendly Foundation to provide this important program with financial support,” Pihl said.

Youth Mental Health Connections equips students in School Districts 22 and 83 with the tools and knowledge to manage mental health through healthy relationships, peer support and intervention practices.

North Okanagan students will learn about anxiety, depression, self-harm and substance abuse in small group sessions. There, they will discuss and learn more about available resources, coping skills and ways to become more resilient.

“What we do today helps set the path to a healthy future for young people in our community,” CMHA Vernon executive director Julia Payson said.

“Another critical part of Youth Mental Health Connections is listening to students and their concerns,” Payson said. “We need to show young people that we hear them and their voice and experiences are important to us.”

The funding from Telus will enable CMHA Vernon to serve more than 500 students this calendar year, Payson said.

The program not only benefits the students, but teachers, youth leaders and school Parent Advisory Committees who can undergo education seminars through the program.

“The generosity from Telus Friendly Future Foundation shows their commitment to early intervention and prevention for our youth,” Payson said. “This will save lives.”

READ MORE: Cows, cars and more: Coldstream secondary students show off capstone projects

READ MORE: Dog reunited with B.C. owner, months after being taken from beach

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation
Next story
B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Just Posted

Mould mitigation at Sicamous elementary school near complete

School District #83 superintendent says health concerns have been resolved

Snowy softball in Sicamous

The 2020 snowpitch tournament took place at Finlayson Park on Jan. 18 and 19.

Sicamous Eagles have late-season struggle ahead to maintain playoff hopes

A loss against the Columbia Valley Rockies on Jan. 18 put the Sicamous squad further in the hole.

House show in Sicamous a country cure for the winter blues

Space is limited for the Feb. 1 show from Dirt Road Opera.

Son of Stomp planned for July in Silver Creek

Previously the event was held in Sicamous for 30 years

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Suspect arrested in brazen North Okanagan armed robbery

Employee suffers minor injuries from incident during the middle of the day

Osoyoos RCMP officer charged with indecent act to have RCMP hearing held in-camera

Const. Ryan Fulcher of the Osoyoos RCMP is being investigated internally for an alleged indecent act

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

Secondary dwellings in North Okanagan’s ALR not banned: Ministry

Provincial changes require additional approval for mobile, manufactured homes on farmland in RDNO

Investigation into highway barriers between Summerland and Peachland

Petition to install barriers garners nearly 15,000 signatures in just days

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Queen Silver Star’s top royal talents revealed

Three candidates named finalists following talent showcase

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Most Read