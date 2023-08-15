Temperature records broken as B.C. heat wave spreads across Interior

Paddling along Okanagan Lake during the August heat wave. (Jennifer Smith/ Black Press Media)

Temperature records were broken across B.C. yesterday amidst a heat wave that has residents of Kelowna, Revelstoke, and Golden reaching for their fans.

A total of 14 daily temperature records were broken throughout the province on Monday (Aug. 14).

A nearly 80-year-old record was broken in Revelstoke as the temperature at the Revelstoke Airport peaked at 37.5 C, breaking the previous record of 36.1 C set in 1945.

Temperatures in Revelstoke could reach as high as 34 C again on Tuesday according to officials.

The City of Revelstoke has opened the Community Centre as a designated cooling zone for those looking to escape the heat, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

READ MORE: Homeless, impoverished at risk during B.C. heat wave, advocates warn

Just south of Revelstoke, heat records were broken in Nakusp. A high of 35.4 C broke the previous record of 35 C set in 1973.

Scorching temperatures of 37.8 C in Kelowna edged out the previous record of 37.3 C set in 1998.

A heat warning is in effect for the Kelowna area as officials warn that the current high temperatures will persist through Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, daytime temperatures in the Okanagan Valley, South Thompson and Fraser Canyon are expected to climb up to as high as 40 C.

In Golden, temperatures peaked at 34.6 C yesterday, breaking the previous record of 34.4 C set back in 1956. A new record was also set in Yoho National Park near Golden, with a temperature of 30.6C breaking the old record of 29.4 C set in 1930.

Records were also set in Cache Creek, Cranbrook, Lillooet, Malahat, Pemberton, Pitt Meadows, Port Alberni, Tatlayoko Lake, and Trail.

READ MORE: First round scores from the PGA of BC Championship in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenHeat waveKelownaNakuspRevelstoke