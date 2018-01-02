Summer and Jade Batting hit the ice at the Kelowna New York New Years on Dec. 30, 2017. Image credit: Anna Zeitner/Black Press

Temperatures expected to warm up this week

Temperatures expected to warm above zero this week for much of the Okanagan - Shuswap region

Environment Canada reports the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen are in store for a period of relatively warmer weather.

All regions may even have days where the mercury tips north of the zero degree mark.

In the Central Okanagan, meteorologists are calling for steady temperatures around -8 C today with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and a 70 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Conditions will begin to warm on Wednesday where we are looking at a high of -4 C and cloudy conditions.

By Thursday/Friday the Central Okanagan will see daily highs of -2 C to 1 C.

The South Okanagan will also steady temperatures around -5 C today with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning and a 70 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Conditions will begin to warm on Wednesday where we are looking at a high of -1 C, cloudy conditions and a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the early morning.

By Thursday/Friday the South Okanagan will see daily highs of 0 C to 2 C.

Today in the North Okanagan-Shuswap, weather models predict a sunny day with increasing cloudiness later this morning and a high of -9 C. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Conditions will also begin to warm on Wednesday where we are looking a high of -2 C and cloudy conditions.

By Thursday/Friday the North Okanagan will see daily highs of -1 C to 2 C.

The Similkameen region is calling for a mix of sun and cloud Tuesday with a high of -10 C. There will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight with a risk of freezing rain. On Wednesday cloudy conditions persist with a 60 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning and temperatures holding steady near -7 C.

By Thursday/Friday the Similkameen region may see some more snow with daily highs of -1 C.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

