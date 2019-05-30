Temperatures on the rise could cause wildfire risk

Environment Canada Meteorologist said June will be dryer than usual

The heat isn’t expected to let up in the next couple weeks and Environment Canada meteorologists say the dryer than normal weather presents the possibility of a higher risk of wildfire in the Okanagan.

“May temperatures have almost broken record highs and the forecast is looking dry for June as well, which always causes concern for an increased wildfire risk,” said meteorologists Armel Castellan.

He said June usually includes an upper cold low pressure system, but this year that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“We aren’t seeing a lot of precipitation in the upcoming summer months,” said Castellan.

Another red flag is the air quality index. It was at three on Thursday and expected to hit four today.

“That means infants and women who are pregnant should be performing less strenuous activities,” said Castellan.

The B.C. Wildfire Service shows the wildfire risk is expected to increase further in early June.

To report a wildfire or unattended campfire call 1-800-663-5555.

