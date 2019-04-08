Temporary closures of two parks for flood restoration work

Sutherland Bay Park and Sarsons Park will be temporarily closed during April

In advance of the spring freshet, city crews will begin flood restoration work on two parks throughout the month of April.

Sutherland Bay Park will undergo partial closures of the boat launch and the park areas for foreshore work and paving repairs.

READ MORE: How much did the Ogopogo statue weigh at City Park?

READ MORE: Geese continue to run amok at Okanagan park

Sarsons Park will also close temporarily for restoration of damaged turf and beach areas, as well as the construction of shoreline protection structures.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Petition to end B.C. ‘wolf-whacking’ contests gains 60,000 signatures
Next story
Mother shot in front of L.A. police station during custody exchange

Just Posted

Shuswap man charged with fraud over $5,000

Offences alleged to have taken place in 2012 in Salmon Arm and White Rock

Kamloops RCMP arrest suspect in Salmon Arm robbery

Suspect was the target of an unsuccessful police raid in Sicamous in February

Women pitch in to create successful soccer league

Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer League to begin 12th season in May, all skill levels welcome

Proposed backcountry closures for caribou recovery a concern

District of Sicamous implores public to participate in upcoming open house

Flight puts light on plight of songbirds

Disappearing songbird population explored in upcoming Salmon Arm Art Gallery exhibition

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Two small fires burn near Merritt

Two small wildfires were reported on Sunday in the Lower Nicola

In Photos: Instruction helps Shuswap equestrian enthusiasts dust off saddles

A clinic at Woodcreek Equestrian provides tune-up for horses and riders before event season

Salmon Arm woman hits the books for career change

Okanagan College offers options, workshop for mature students seeking new career path

JUNO nominated Madison Violet to give intimate house concert

The duo will play at Tess’ House April 9

Snapshot: Bremnes hits it home

Salmon Arm singer kicks off Canadian tour with Salmar Classic show

Air quality monitored after Squamish structure fire

Extensive smoke was billowing from the roof of an industrial building

Casualties of the OD crisis remembered in Kelowna

“We’re sorry, we didn’t know what to do, or how to do it.”

Fort St. John councillor named B.C. Conservative leader

Trevor Bolin continues party’s opposition to carbon tax

Most Read