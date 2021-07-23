A household waste transfer station was established in the Sicamous & District Recreation Centre parking lot on July 23, 2021. (File photo)

Temporary household waste transfer station established in Sicamous

The station is located at 1121 Eagle Pass Way

A temporary transfer station for household waste has been established in Sicamous.

The Sicamous landfill is currently closed, as it is within the evacuation order issued due to the Two Mile Road wildfire.

The temporary station is located in the parking lot of the Sicamous & District Recreation Centre at 1121 Eagle Pass Way.

It will be in place at that location for the duration of the landfill closure, unless an evacuation order is issued for that area.

