Temporary water shutdown planned while leak in Shuswap community’s water main fixed

Water service will be unavailable in parts of Sorrento on Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A temporary water shutdown is required to fix a water-main break in downtown Sorrento.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 12, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced a water leak had occurred in the downtown area, affecting service to residents and businesses.

On Jan. 13, the CSRD announced a temporary water shutdown on Friday, Jan. 14 from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. would be needed to repair water lines. The shutdown will only affect some Sorrento residents.

The CSRD recommends that residents store enough water to exceed their needs during the shutdown period in case it lasts longer than expected. Once water service is off, toilets will have one flush, then buckets of water will be needed to flush them. Residents are asked to not use any appliances that require water during the shutdown and to check that their hot water tanks do not drain.

The regional district said once the leak is fixed and water pressure is restored, customers may notice some non-harmful discolouration in their water. Running a cold bath or an outdoor hose for several minutes should eliminate any discolouration, it added.

