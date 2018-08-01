Readers sent in the two photos attached to this story on the Silver Hills fire near Cherryville.

Ten fires sparked in North Okanagan overnight

BC Wildfire reporting wildfires from Cherryville to Falkland and up to Revelstoke and Salmon Arm

UPDATED WEDNESDAY, 9:05 a.m.: BC Wildfire Service says there have been 10 confirmed new fire starts between Cherryville and Revelstoke as a result of lightning rolling through the area Tuesday evening.

All fires are classified for now as ‘out of control,’ and will be until crews assess the fires.

See related: Two lightning sparked fires near the Central Okanagan

Locally, in the North Okanagan, there are five fires:

– Bouleau forest service road (between Falkland and Westside)

– Harris Creek forest service road

– Spallumcheen Forest (the Silver Hills blaze between Lumby and Cherryville)

– Proctor Road (near Mabel Lake)

– Sugar Mountain (near Sugar Lake)

See related: Sugar Mountain fire sparked

The other fires further north in the Shuswap are:

– Derry drainage (north end of Mabel Lake)

– Mount Begbie (Revelstoke)

– Three Valley Gap

– Hunter Range (north Enderby)

– two Sicamous fires within three miles

– Mara Lake

– Larch Hills

Mt. Bastion

See: Eight new fires sparked from Shuswap to Revelstoke

ORIGINAL

A small fire has been sparked near Cherryville.

BC Wildfire is reporting the wildfire, discovered Tuesday evening, is .01 hectare.

The fire is in the Silver Hills area.

Another fire was reported later the same evening in the Spallumcheen Forest. It is also only reported as being .01 hectare.

Updates will be posted as soon as they become available.

Send your photos to newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Sugar Mountain fire sparked
Next story
It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap agriculture remains diverse

MP Mel Arnold holds public hall meeting on area agriculture

Column: Caution is key in preventing fires

Salmon Arm is topping the danger rating charts at 5 or extreme danger

Thunderstorms to roll into Okanagan-Shuswap

Cooler temperatures and rain are forecast over the next few days

UPDATE: 8 new fires sparked from Shuswap to Revelstoke

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Bastion Mountain blaze

OC graduate trains to support Indigenous community

Aboriginal Community Support Worker (ASCW) is the product of extensive consultation with Aboriginal communities throughout the Interior of B.C.

Breaking: 865 properties on evacuation alert, Snowy Mountain fire doubles in size

As of Wednesday morning the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 6,155 hectares in size.

B.C. family urges parents to follow gut after toddler contracts E.coli infection

The cause of infection is unknown, but parents suspect it came from deer feces

Hot air balloon takes Kelowna neighbourhood by surprise

A hot air balloon landed on a road in Dilworth Mountain Estates July 31

Soldiers of Odin to march past homeless camp in B.C. city

People associated with anti-immigration group join with those opposing tent city in Nanaimo

Staples School Supply Drive underway in Salmon Arm

Staples Canada’s annual School Supply Drive is officially underway. The program pairs… Continue reading

Feds ease carbon tax thresholds

Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Quebec have carbon pricing plans expected to meet requirements for 2019

B.C. Interior residents should get break, taxpayers’ group says

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on government to cut fuel taxes, fix ICBC and axe new health tax

Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

It happened at a medieval cathedral in Strangnas, west of the capital of Stockholm

Power pays for B.C. NDP in individual fundraising

John Horgan’s ruling party raises $1.26M in first half of 2018

Most Read