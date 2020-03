The boy is reported to have been taken to hospital by ambulance

The boy was rescued around 3:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon. (Contributed)

A 10-year-old boy was rescued from a manhole on Friday afternoon.

The boy reportedly climbed into the hole himself, prompting a large response by rescue crews.

After he was lifted out of the hole, witnesses on the scene say he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The incident took place at 1900 Quail Lane, near the Westbank First Nation Health & Wellness Centre

More to come.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.